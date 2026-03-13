Indian Man Sets World Record By Breaking 37 Flaming Concrete Blocks In 30 Seconds

An Indian performer has set a remarkable record by breaking flaming concrete blocks in a very short time. According to Guinness World Records, the achievement took place during a television show and has drawn attention for the speed and difficulty of the feat.

Narayanan N of India set this record on November 6, 2025, on the stage of the TV show India's Got Talent held in Mumbai. In this performance, he broke 37 burning concrete blocks in just 30 seconds.

The man performing at an Indian TV show is now at a global stage by setting a new world record.

Unique Feat

Through this performance, Narayanan set the record for breaking the most burning concrete blocks in 30 seconds. According to the video shared by Guinness World Records on their X handle, these blocks were placed alongside the fire, making the task even more challenging.

This feat was achieved during the show's shooting in Mumbai, where Narayanan demonstrated his speed and strength by breaking the burning blocks within the stipulated time.