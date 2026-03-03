Indian Man Builds Battery-Sized Arcade Machine, Sets Guinness World Record

A young engineer from India has proved this by building something so tiny that it fits beside a battery, yet it works like a real gaming machine. His journey shows how passion and patience can turn a small dream into a world record, reported Guinness World Record.

Since childhood, Kiran Patil of India has had a keen interest in electronics, and his fascination with microelectronics has only grown. Microelectronics involves the creation of extremely small electronic devices that can be used for a variety of purposes.

24-year-old Kiran from Bengaluru, India, has been working on various electronic projects for many years. This work gradually became a hobby, allowing him to challenge himself and experiment.

Professionally, Kiran is a trained aerospace engineer. His work often involves planning, building, and testing prototypes for spacecraft and satellites.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiran learned about the record for the smallest arcade machine and decided to use his aerospace skills to create history. He explained that he had created an initial prototype at that time, but it was quite simple, and the software portion of the project needed further refinement. He also stated that work was temporarily halted due to university and job responsibilities, but in the summer of 2025, he decided to resume the project and move forward.

The project required several years of intensive planning. To make the endeavour successful, Kiran assembled the smallest available components. He explained that initially, it was important to understand whether achieving this record was actually possible and to clearly define its limitations.

On July 20, 2025, his efforts were successful. Kiran officially became the Guinness World Records holder for the smallest arcade machine. This micro arcade machine measured 24.85 mm (0.98 in) in height, 15.25 mm (0.6 inches) in length, and 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) in width. Its extremely small size is clearly visible when powered by AA batteries.

Despite its small size, the machine is fully functional. It features tactile buttons for gaming and can run an emulated version of the classic arcade game Space Invaders.

This achievement wasn't Kiran's first record. On April 19, 2019, he achieved his first Guinness World Records title for the smallest working drill. The drill measured 6.1 mm (0.24 inches) in height, 6.7 mm (0.27 inches) in length, and 4.6 mm (0.18 inches) in width, making it nearly 30 times smaller than a standard drill.

Kiran's success reflects his years of dedication to the field of electronics and microelectronics, where he combined his professional skills and personal interest to create record-setting devices.