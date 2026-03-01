37-Year-Old Mare From US Breaks Record For World's Oldest Living Horse

A beautiful brown mare named Fancy from Aldie, Virginia has set a remarkable record by becoming the oldest living horse in the world. She achieved this milestone just in time for the zodiac Year of the Horse, bringing joy to her owner and admirers, reported Guinness World Records.

Fancy was born on April 1, 1988. For the past 30 years, she has lived with her devoted owner, Paige Sigmon Bloomer. Their relationship began when Paige's parents bought Fancy for her at the age of eight. Interestingly, Paige and Fancy's birthdays fall on the same day, making their relationship even more special.

When Fancy reached 37 years and 329 days, Paige applied to have her name registered in the Guinness World Records. Fancy surpassed the record held by the late Bascalad of the United States, who was born on January 26, 1987, and passed away last year at the age of 38.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, Paige said that she never imagined that at 33 and 37, she and Fancy would still be together and creating countless memories.

She explained that Fancy faced many health challenges as she grew older. Nevertheless, Fancy never gave up and always displayed strong willpower. Paige supported her through every situation.

Paige met Fancy in the late 1990s at a training center in Lucketts, Virginia. Her name was Josey Wales at the time. The trainer told Paige's family that he had purchased Fancy from Colorado because she had once saved his wife's life. One day, while his wife was riding Fancy, a severe storm suddenly struck. During the storm, a large section of the metal roof of a nearby barn flew towards them. During that difficult moment, Fancy remained calm and courageously carried her to safety.

Paige explained that from the first meeting, she was impressed by Fancy's strength. She said Fancy had a very loving nature and trusted her in every situation. According to Paige, Fancy's loyalty remains as strong today.