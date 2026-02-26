NBEMS Creates History With Guinness World Record For AI In Healthcare Live Stream

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) received a Guinness World Records record for the most viewers on a livestream during an Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare lesson on YouTube. NBEMS conducted a nationwide online training programme on AI in healthcare, with a peak viewership of 17,999.

The AI training initiative was conceptualised by NBEMS under the leadership of Dr Abhijat Sheth, President of NBEMS and Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), to equip doctors with foundational and applied knowledge of artificial intelligence.

The six-month programme comprises 20 modules delivered by reputed national and international faculty from institutions such as Harvard University, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, and Indian Institute of Science. Offered free of cost, the digital academic e-learning programme was planned and executed by Dr Rakesh Sharma and Dr AVS Suresh, along with the NBEMS team in collaboration with AI experts from India and abroad.

The programme saw unprecedented participation from doctors across government and private institutions nationwide, highlighting the growing enthusiasm among healthcare professionals for AI.