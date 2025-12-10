NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Exam Results 2025 With Practical Exam Schedule

- National Board of Examinations announced DrNB Final Theory Exams 2025 results online
- Exam conducted on October 28-30, 2025; scorecards with marks to be released soon
- Failed candidates can request digital answer scripts within 7 days by paying Rs 100 plus GST
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the results for the DrNB Final Theory Exams 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website of NBEMS. Paper-wise marks and grand total of marks obtained will soon be published in a score card which will be available for download for candidates through 'candidate login' under application link.
The DrNB Final Theory exam was conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates who have failed to qualify the DrNB Final Theory Examination can seek weblinks to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs 100 with additional GST per question paper. The request for the same can be made within 7 calendar days of declaration of result.
The board has also given a provision of re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) only. Candidates can raise the request for re-evaluation for the same through Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS within 10 calendar days of the declaration of theory result. They will be charged an administrative fee of Rs 500 per paper which can be paid online through NBEMS website.
Candidates who have qualified the DrNB Theory exam will be required to appear in the practical exam. The tentative schedule for the practical exam is as follows:
- Interventional Radiology- December 16 and 17, 2025 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Paediatric Cardiology - December 16 and 17, 2025 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Vascular Surgery- December 16 and 17, 2025 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Medical Oncology- December 18 and 19, 2025 (Thursday and Friday)
- Surgical Oncology- December 23 and 24, 2025 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Neurology- December 29 and 30, 2025 (Monday and Tuesday)
- Surgical Gastroenterology- December 29 and 30, 2025 (Monday and Tuesday)
- Nephrology- January 6 and 7, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Including Direct 6 Years Course - Part II) January 8 and 9, 2026 (Thursday and Friday)
- Endocrinology- January 8 and 9, 2026 (Thursday and Friday)
- Neuro Surgery (OSCE) (Including Direct 6 Years Course - Part II) January 9 and 10, 2026 (Friday and Saturday)
- Medical Gastroenterology- January 16 and 17, 2026 (Friday and Saturday)
- Medical Genetics- January 17, 2025 (Saturday)
- Clinical Haematology- January 20 and 21, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology- January 20 and 21, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Gynaecological Oncology- January 20 and 21, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Neonatology- January 20 and 21, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Including Direct 6 Years Course - Part II) January 22 and 23, 2026 (Thursday & Friday)
- Cardiology (OSCE) January 23 and 24, 2026 (Friday and Saturday)
- Urology- January 28 and 29, 2026 (Wednesday and Thursday)
- Direct 6 Years Course - Part-I Part-B (OSCE) January 31, 2026 (Saturday)
- Critical Care Medicine- February 3 and 4, 2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)