NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Exam Results 2025 With Practical Exam Schedule

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the results for the DrNB Final Theory Exams 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website of NBEMS. Paper-wise marks and grand total of marks obtained will soon be published in a score card which will be available for download for candidates through 'candidate login' under application link.

The DrNB Final Theory exam was conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates who have failed to qualify the DrNB Final Theory Examination can seek weblinks to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs 100 with additional GST per question paper. The request for the same can be made within 7 calendar days of declaration of result.

The board has also given a provision of re-evaluation of unassessed answer(s) only. Candidates can raise the request for re-evaluation for the same through Miscellaneous Fee Payment Online Portal (https://natboard.edu.in/mPay/feesubmission) of NBEMS within 10 calendar days of the declaration of theory result. They will be charged an administrative fee of Rs 500 per paper which can be paid online through NBEMS website.

Candidates who have qualified the DrNB Theory exam will be required to appear in the practical exam. The tentative schedule for the practical exam is as follows: