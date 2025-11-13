NBEMS Revises Accreditation Criteria For Medical Courses Across India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an official notification mentioning about the revised accreditation process and criteria for hospitals, medical colleges and institutions offering DNB, DrNB, FNB, and Diploma programmes across India.

As per the notification, changes in the Accreditation process / criteria have been made to the following:

For DNB Courses, Post MBBS Diploma holders with 13 years of Post Diploma experience will be considered as Senior Consultant and 10 years of Post Diploma experience as Junior Consultant in the same specialty. However, only one faculty with PG Diploma qualification will be permitted per applicant department for the purpose of accreditation. The rest of the full-time faculty member(s) in the applicant department must fulfil the existing minimum eligible qualifications prescribed for the concerned DNB Course.

For Post MBBS Diploma courses, a faculty with PG Diploma qualification with 10 years Post Diploma experience in the concerned specialty will be considered as Sr. Consultant and the faculty with 7 years Post Diploma experience will be considered as Jr. Consultant.

Where the ongoing / applicant DNB/DrNB course is the main clinical department of the applicant FNB course, such FNB application and DNB/DrNB application will be considered as a single unit.

As per the revised criteria, if a hospital has distinct (non-overlapping) faculty, a sufficient caseload and satisfies all other existing minimum accreditation criteria to run both 3 years and direct 6 years DrNB courses in the same specialty, it can concurrently administer both courses.

The updated guidelines are designed to streamline accreditation norms, align faculty eligibility with the latest NMC standards.

