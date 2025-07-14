NEET SS 2024: Qualifying Percentile Lowered For Stray Round, NBEMS Issues Notice

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a reduction in the qualifying percentile for the stray round of NEET Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2024 counselling.

According to an official notice released today, the decision was taken after the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare allowed all candidates who appeared for NEET-SS 2024 with a valid broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) to participate in the stray round of counselling.

NEET-SS 2024 was held on March 29 and 30 this year, and results were declared on April 25. The NBEMS clarified that the question paper group-specific ranks declared earlier will remain unchanged.

The board has reminded candidates that their participation in the counselling process is provisional and subject to eligibility verification, including Face ID or biometric checks wherever required.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website - www.mcc.nic.in - for updates related to the stray round.

For any queries, aspirants can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or reach out through their communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.