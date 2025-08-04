NBEMS 2025 Exam Calendar Released For NEET SS, Diploma Examinations, Check Dates, Timings Here

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative exam calendar for various examinations today, August 4, 2025-which contains the exam dates and their timings. The schedule has been released for examinations such as NEET-SS 2025, Dr NB (SS) Final Theory Exam 2025 and more.

Candidates who have applied and those yet to apply for the examinations can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: How To Download Exam Calendar?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on "Tentative Schedule of forthcoming NBEMS examinations", under the "Public Notice" section.

The exam schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: Examination Dates, Timings