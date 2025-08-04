NBEMS 2025 Exam Calendar Released For NEET SS, Diploma Examinations, Check Dates, Timings Here

NBEMS Exam Schedule 2025: Download the examination schedule on the official website of the board
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative exam calendar for various examinations today, August 4, 2025-which contains the exam dates and their timings. The schedule has been released for examinations such as NEET-SS 2025, Dr NB (SS) Final Theory Exam 2025 and more.
Candidates who have applied and those yet to apply for the examinations can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in.
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: How To Download Exam Calendar?
- Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Tentative Schedule of forthcoming NBEMS examinations", under the "Public Notice" section.
- The exam schedule will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the schedule for future reference.
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: Examination Dates, Timings
- The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty Courses (NEET-SS) 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 7 and 8, 2025 in two shifts - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
- The Diploma Final Theory examination (December 2025) will be held on January 6,7 and 8, 2026 in a single shift- 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Doctorate of National Board Super Specialty Course (DrNB) (SS) Final Theory Exam for the October 2025 session will be held on October 29, 30 and 31, 2025 from 9 am to 12 pm.
- The Diplomate of National Board Broad Specialty (DNB) (BS) Final Theory Examination for the December 2025 session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm on December 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2025.
- The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 examination will be held on a single day- January 17, 2025 in two shifts - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.