NBEMS Announces Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations For Senior Assistant Post

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCEs) for promotion to the vacant post of Senior Assistant under 30 per cent quota. A total of nine vacancies are available, with eight unreserved and one under SC category. Candidates selected for the post will be eligible for a salary under pay level-7 of Rs. 44,900-142,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistants who joined NBEMS between November 2014 and August 2019 on direct recruitment basis with a Graduate qualification are eligible for the 1st LDCE.

Multi Skill Assistants with five years of regular service and a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university are also eligible.

Application Process