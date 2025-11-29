Advertisement

NBEMS Announces Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations For Senior Assistant Post

Eligibility for LDCE includes Junior Assistants recruited between 2014 and 2019 with a graduate degree and Multi Skill Assistants with five years service and a bachelor's degree.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
NBEMS Announces Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations For Senior Assistant Post
A total of nine vacancies are available under NBEMS.
  • NBEMS announced LDCEs for Senior Assistant promotion with nine vacancies available
  • Eight vacancies are unreserved, one vacancy reserved for SC category candidates
  • Selected candidates will receive salary under pay level-7 of Rs 44,900-142,400
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCEs) for promotion to the vacant post of Senior Assistant under 30 per cent quota. A total of nine vacancies are available, with eight unreserved and one under SC category. Candidates selected for the post will be eligible for a salary under pay level-7 of Rs. 44,900-142,400.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Junior Assistants who joined NBEMS between November 2014 and August 2019 on direct recruitment basis with a Graduate qualification are eligible for the 1st LDCE.
  • Multi Skill Assistants with five years of regular service and a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university are also eligible.

Application Process

  • Candidates must apply online through the NBEMS website from December 2, 2025, to December 17, 2025 by 11:59 pm.
  • The printed application should be submitted to the Joint Director (Establishment Section), NBEMS by December 22, 2025.
     
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences, Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations, Senior Assistant Posts
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com