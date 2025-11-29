NBEMS Announces Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations For Senior Assistant Post

A total of nine vacancies are available under NBEMS.
New Delhi:
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCEs) for promotion to the vacant post of Senior Assistant under 30 per cent quota. A total of nine vacancies are available, with eight unreserved and one under SC category. Candidates selected for the post will be eligible for a salary under pay level-7 of Rs. 44,900-142,400.
Eligibility Criteria
- Junior Assistants who joined NBEMS between November 2014 and August 2019 on direct recruitment basis with a Graduate qualification are eligible for the 1st LDCE.
- Multi Skill Assistants with five years of regular service and a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university are also eligible.
Application Process
- Candidates must apply online through the NBEMS website from December 2, 2025, to December 17, 2025 by 11:59 pm.
- The printed application should be submitted to the Joint Director (Establishment Section), NBEMS by December 22, 2025.