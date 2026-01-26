NBEMS To Announce Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Result For January 2026 Soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce Foreign Medical Graduate Examination results for the January 2026 session through its official website at natboard.edu.in.

Media reports indicate that results will be available before mid-February 2026 although officials have not announced a specific date.

FMGE functions as a biannual screening examination for physicians who completed their initial medical education outside of India. Foreign medical graduates must pass this exam to obtain their medical registration in India. The January 2026 session saw thousands of candidates appear for the computer-based exam, which was held at various test centers across the country.

Candidates will find their qualifying status and total marks and rank information available online after the results are released.

Candidates should check the official website for updates because NBEMS has not yet published an official result date. Passing FMGE indicates that a candidate has met the eligibility requirements set by the NBEMS and the Medical Council of India (MCI), allowing them to practice medicine in India.

Steps to apply:

1.Visit official website

2. Go to FMGE January 2026

3. Enter using login credentials

4. View and download result