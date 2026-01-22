Foreign Medical Graduate Exam December 2025 Results To Be Out On This Date

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 on February 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of NBEMS by using their login credentials. The FMGE exam was conducted on January 17, 2026.

FMGE is conducted by the National Board of Examinations for Indian citizen or OCI who complete their primary medical qualification from a non-Indian institution but intend to practice in India. Foreign medical graduates are required to qualify this examination before registering with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council.

Students are required to score at least 150 marks out of 300. The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session contains 150 questions and lasts for 150 minutes. The exam includes multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each section contains 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

The pass percentage of the FMGE has usually been consistently low ranging between 10-25 per cent. This percentage was recorded as low as 4.93 per cent in 2014, while the highest qualifying percentage was recorded as 39 in the December 2022 FMGE.

Scheme of examination

The examination comprises of one paper with 300 multiple choice questions to be held in computer-based format. Each question in the exam will have four response/options. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate response out of the four options. A candidate will be required to obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the exam.

The paper will be conducted in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.