Foreign Medical Graduate Exam: How To Get Pass Certificate, Key Clarifications

FMGE December 2025 Result Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on January 29 declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2025 session. Of the 43,933 candidates who appeared for the screening test, 10,264 have qualified. The examination was conducted on January 17, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website, natboard.edu.in.



FMGE December 2025 Scorecards: When And Where to Download

According to the official notification, individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2025 will be available for download on the NBEMS website on or after February 6, 2026.

NBEMS has clarified that scorecards will remain available only for six months from the date of issuance. After this period, scorecards will no longer be hosted on the website, and no requests for re-issuance will be entertained. Candidates have been advised to download and preserve their scorecards for future reference.

Post-Exam Review Of Question Paper

NBEMS stated that every question in the FMGE December 2025 paper was reviewed by subject experts after the examination to verify the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys.

During this review, one question was found to be technically incorrect, for which marks were awarded to all candidates. In another case, one question was found to have two correct answers, and marks were awarded to candidates who selected either of the correct options.



FMGE Pass Certificate: In-Person Verification Mandatory



NBEMS informed that FMGE Pass Certificates will be issued only through in-person verification of identity and credentials. The schedule for in-person verification and distribution of pass certificates will be notified separately on the NBEMS website.

The board clarified that the result declared is subject to successful verification, and the FMGE scorecard cannot be used in place of the FMGE Pass Certificate for registration with any State Medical Council (SMC).

Important Clarification For State Medical Council Registration

NBEMS stated that all State Medical Councils will be provided with digitally signed results in MS Excel format directly by the board for the purpose of verifying FMGE Pass Certificates submitted by qualified candidates.

The digitally signed PDF result available on the NBEMS website is meant only to notify candidates of their results. State Medical Councils have been instructed to preserve the digitally signed results shared by NBEMS, and any request for verification from NBEMS at a later stage will not be entertained.

Candidature Provisional; Eligibility To Be Re-Verified

NBEMS reiterated that candidature remains purely provisional and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions mentioned in the FMGE December 2025 Information Bulletin. If any ineligibility is detected at any stage, the candidature will be cancelled, even if the result has been declared or the pass certificate issued.

The board also warned that the use of unfair means, if detected at any stage, will be dealt with as per NBEMS Unfair Means Guidelines and applicable criminal provisions.

Results Withheld For Four Candidates

NBEMS said that the results of four candidates have been withheld. The reasons for withholding their results are being communicated individually through email.

FMGE Helpline Details

For further queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or raise a query through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.