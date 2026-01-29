FMGE December 2025 Result Out, Direct Link To Check Qualifying Status Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. A total of 43,933 candidates appeared for the screening test, of whom 10,264 have qualified. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on January 17, 2026, can check their qualifying status by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notice, individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2025 will be available for download on the NBEMS website on or after February 6, 2026.

NBEMS stated that every question in the FMGE December 2025 question paper was reviewed by faculty members from the relevant specialty areas after the examination to re-check the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys. During the review process, one question was found to be technically incorrect, and marks for that question have been awarded to all candidates who appeared for the examination. In another instance, one question was found to have two correct answers, and marks have been awarded to candidates who selected either of the correct options.

The board clarified that scorecards will be available for download only for a period of six months from the date of issuance. Requests for scorecards after the expiry of this window will not be entertained, as the scorecards will not be hosted on the NBEMS website beyond this period. Candidates have been advised to preserve their scorecards for future reference.

NBEMS further informed that FMGE Pass Certificates will be distributed only through in-person mode after verification of identity and credentials. The schedule for in-person verification and distribution of pass certificates will be notified separately on the NBEMS website. The result declared is subject to successful in-person verification.

The board also clarified that the FMGE scorecard issued by NBEMS cannot be submitted to any State Medical Council (SMC) for registration in lieu of the FMGE Pass Certificate.

NBEMS stated that all State Medical Councils will be provided with digitally signed results in MS Excel format directly by the board for the purpose of verifying FMGE Pass Certificates submitted by qualified candidates. The digitally signed PDF result published on the website is only for notifying candidates of their results. State Medical Councils have been instructed to preserve the digitally signed results for future verification, and requests for verification by NBEMS will not be entertained.

NBEMS reiterated that candidature is purely provisional and subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the FMGE December 2025 Information Bulletin. If any ineligibility is detected at any stage of the examination process, the candidature will be cancelled, even if the result has been declared or the pass certificate has been issued. The board also warned that the use of unfair means, if detected at any stage, will be dealt with in accordance with NBEMS Unfair Means Guidelines and applicable criminal provisions.

The results of four candidates have been withheld, and the reasons for withholding their results are being communicated individually via email.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or raise a query through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.