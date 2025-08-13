Foreign Medical Graduates Exam Result 2025 For June Session Out, Here's Direct Link

FMGE Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) results for the June 2025 session. Candidates can check their qualifying status by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

All questions in the FMGE June 2025 question paper were reviewed by faculty members from the respective specialty areas.

"Each question in the FMGE June 2025 question paper was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty after the exam to verify technical correctness of both the questions and answer keys. None of the questions were found to be technically incorrect," the official notice reads.

Examinees can access their individual scorecards on the NBEMS portal from August 21, 2025 onwards.

How To Check FMGE Result 2025

Visit the FMGE's official website, natboard.edu.in

Select the FMGE June Session 2025 Result link in the Public Notice section

A PDF will open on the screen

Click "Click Here to View FMGE June 2025 Result"

A new PDF containing roll numbers will appear

Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number

Check your qualifying status and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates who qualify in FMGE June 2025 will receive their FMGE pass certificates in person after identity and credential verification. The schedule for this will be announced separately on the NBEMS website.

The scorecard available on the NBEMS website cannot be submitted to any State Medical Council in place of the FMGE pass certificate issued after in-person verification.

"Candidature is purely provisional, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the FMGE June 2025 Information Bulletin. If ineligibility is detected at any stage, candidature will be cancelled even if the result has been declared or the Pass Certificate issued," the notice added.