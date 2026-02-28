12-Year-Old In US Builds Working Nuclear Fusion Machine At Home

A 12-year-old boy from Texas has amazed people by building a working nuclear fusion machine at home. His achievement shows how curiosity and dedication can lead to extraordinary results, even at a young age, reported Newsweek.

Aiden McMillan, a seventh-grade student from Dallas, has been selected for a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion. He achieved this feat through hard work for his science project.

Before building the initial prototype of the machine, McMillan learned the basics of nuclear physics. He told NBC DFW that he did it simply for his own interest and that, according to him, nuclear fusion is the energy of the future.

Nuclear fusion is the process that powers stars like the sun. It combines two atoms with such force that they fuse into a larger atom, releasing a huge amount of energy. This process does not create radioactive waste or release carbon dioxide like burning conventional fuels.

McMillan admitted that when he built the machine at home, there were some safety warnings. His mother wanted to know what could go wrong and to make sure everything went smoothly.

After starting research at the age of eight and working hard for four years, he successfully created nuclear fusion. Aiden, 12, described the moment as "like the end of a long, long journey."