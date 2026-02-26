726 Players, 135 Matches: Pune Creates Guinness World Record In Box Cricket

At a time when the nation is eagerly hoping to see Team India lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup once again and continue its reign as world champions, a Pune based organisation has delivered a proud sporting achievement of its own. By hosting the world's largest box cricket tournament, it has secured a Guinness World Record title, placing the city firmly on the global sporting map.

The Chrysalis Entrepreneur Forum achieved the record in Maharashtra after organising a massive 13 day tournament that brought together small and medium enterprises from across the region. The event marked the creation of a brand new Guinness World Records category, as no previous record for box cricket existed anywhere in the world.

The tournament began on February 3, 2026, in Bavdhan, Pune, under the banner of the Chrysalis SME League. Over nearly two weeks, 66 teams featuring 726 employees competed in 135 matches. More than 75 organisations from over 30 industries, including businesses from Pune and Mumbai, took part.

The official certificate was presented by Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel after detailed verification. He confirmed that the minimum requirement of 500 participants was comfortably surpassed.

The record was received by Chairman Manish Gupta along with other senior representatives of the forum. The initiative aimed to celebrate employees and strengthen workplace culture through sport, highlighting the role of SMEs in India's economy.

This marks the third record milestone for the Chrysalis Entrepreneur Forum. It was earlier recognised by the Limca Book of Records for skydiving in 2014 and also holds a Guinness World Record in scuba diving. The latest achievement is its first land based Guinness title.

What is Box Cricket?

Box cricket is a fast-paced, modified version of traditional cricket played in a compact, enclosed arena called a "box". Popular in densely populated urban areas, the game is typically played on artificial turf or indoor courts surrounded by high nets or walls that keep the ball in play at all times.