"Cut Off Snake's Head": US Says Destroyed Iran's Guards Headquarters

The United States military has confirmed the destruction of the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the IRGC had been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years.

In its announcement, CENTCOM described the action as cutting off "the head of the snake," adding that the US possesses the most powerful military on earth and that the IRGC now lacks a headquarters.

The Israeli military also reported conducting strikes on dozens of Iranian military command centres, including those belonging to the IRGC, intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres, and internal security headquarters.

According to the Israeli statement, these strikes inflicted a severe blow to Iran's command-and-control capabilities, resulting in the elimination of personnel in critical facilities.

The joint US-Israeli operations continued into Sunday, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Explosions occurred in Tehran on Sunday night, with Israel stating that its attacks targeted the heart of the capital. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at Israel, US military installations in the Gulf region, the Saudi capital, and Dubai.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran appointed 66-year-old cleric Alireza Arafi to a three-member leadership council tasked with governing the country until a new supreme leader is chosen.