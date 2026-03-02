6 Injured In Jerusalem After Iran Missile Barrage: Report

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services said they were treating six people with injuries in the Jerusalem area on Sunday after the latest salvo of missiles fired from Iran.

"In the Jerusalem region, MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment to a man approximately 50 years old in moderate condition, and 5 individuals in mild condition," an MDA statement said.

In a separate statement, Israeli police said searches were being conducted in the Jerusalem area "following reports of interceptor fragments from munitions falling in several locations."

It followed a series of loud blasts heard above the city by AFP journalists, after the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran.

