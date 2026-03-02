NDTV Good Times Brings AR Rahman's First-Ever Rajasthan Performance To Jaipur

After the resounding success of his Delhi concert last December, AR Rahman is set to make history with his first-ever live performance in Rajasthan. On 18 April at the JECC Grounds in Jaipur, the Academy Award-winning composer will present a specially curated Sufi ensemble that reflects the deeply spiritual dimension of his musical journey.

This Jaipur concert marks a significant milestone, and you can book your tickets here. While Rahman has performed across India and on some of the world's most prestigious stages, this will be his debut appearance in Rajasthan. The choice of a Sufi repertoire for this landmark performance is especially meaningful, given the state's rich devotional heritage and Rahman's long-standing spiritual association with Ajmer Sharif.

Unlike mainstream film-driven concerts, Rahman's Sufi performances are expansive and immersive. They are built around layered orchestration, powerful live vocals, and arrangements that allow space for reflection as much as celebration. The Jaipur audience can expect an evening that blends musical precision with emotional depth - a concert that moves seamlessly between reverence and resonance.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "AR Rahman's Sufi repertoire represents some of the most profound and moving work of his career. Bringing that experience to Rajasthan for the first time makes this concert culturally significant as well as musically extraordinary."

The Delhi edition of the tour demonstrated the scale and demand for Rahman's live performances, with audiences responding enthusiastically to the breadth of his rendition and the production scale. Jaipur now prepares for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated live music evenings in the city this year.

Adding to this, Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, said, "Rahman's debut in Rajasthan is a landmark moment. The April 18 concert at JECC Grounds allows Jaipur audiences to experience him in one of his most powerful artistic formats - live Sufi."

With Rahman's first-ever Rajasthan performance on 18 April at JECC Grounds, the evening is poised to become a landmark for live music in Jaipur. As anticipation builds across the region, the concert is expected to draw audiences not just from the city but from across the state - marking a cultural moment where scale, spirituality, and musical mastery of India's celebrated maestro converge on one stage.