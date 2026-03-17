Woman Creates Guinness World Record By Lifting And Throwing 10 Men In 37.44 Seconds

In a stunning display of strength and athletic ability, a female strongwoman has set a new record with Guinness World Records after lifting and throwing 10 men in just 37.44 seconds. The remarkable feat, which has since gone viral online, showcases the athlete's extraordinary power, speed, and technique. In the challenge, the woman had to individually lift each participant and throw them over her shoulder in rapid succession, completing the task within a strict time frame.

According to Guinness World Records officials, the attempt required not only physical strength but also precise coordination and endurance. Each participant had to be lifted safely and thrown using controlled movement to ensure the challenge met official safety standards.

Footage from the record attempt shows Sina Ruppenthal moving swiftly from one participant to the next, barely pausing between lifts. Spectators watching the event were left stunned as she powered through the sequence, tossing all 10 men in just 37.44 seconds. A video of the feat was recently shared by Guinness on its official Instagram account.

The record was originally set in August 2025 during the TV show Die große Show der Weltrekorde in Munich.

Watch the video here:

The challenge is similar to traditional strongman events, where athletes demonstrate brute strength through feats such as lifting heavy stones, pulling vehicles or carrying massive weights over distance. However, this particular record stands out because it reverses the typical gender dynamic seen in strength competitions, with a woman performing the physically demanding task of lifting multiple adult men.

The achievement has sparked widespread admiration and amusement on social media, where users praised the athlete's strength and determination. Many users described the performance as both inspiring and entertaining, noting how quickly she completed the task.

One user wrote, "I love how serious these men are taking their jobs. Full on, “I need to hold my form so she can do this easier." And the kiss and love from her partner after. If there was any hope for green flag men supporting a woman in her mission, this is where we'd start."

Another said, "Their smiles and then running back around for another go are so cute," while a third added, "The concept of queuing up to be thrown is so funny to me."

About Sina Ruppenthal

Sina Ruppenthal is a German Strongwoman, elite athlete, and sports scientist. She is ranked as the fourth strongest natural woman in the world and holds multiple German records in strength sports. Ruppenthal is a brand ambassador for STRONGEST, a sports and training scientist, and a coach. She is also a founding member of Strongwomen Germany e.V., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a platform for female strength athletes.

