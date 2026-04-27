9-Day, 24/7: Polish Influencer Raises 50 Million Pounds In Record-Breaking Livestream For Cancer Charity

Polish influencer Piotr Hancke has successfully raised over 50 million pounds for the Cancer Fighters Foundation during a record-breaking nine-day non-stop livestream that concluded on April 26. The marathon event, broadcast from an apartment in Warsaw, shattered the previous Guinness World Record for the most money raised during a single livestream fundraiser, Guardian reported.

The stream was sparked by a viral "diss track against cancer" titled "Ciągle tutaj jestem" ("I'm Still Here"), recorded by rapper Bedoes 2115 and Maja Mecan, an 11-year-old girl battling leukemia for the third time. The song is written in the form of a rap diss track intended to insult or disrespect a rival but aimed at cancer.

"If you suffer from cancer just like me, this song is for you. I'm Maja and this is my third relapse, and I have reasons to diss you," the girl says.

Streaming from a studio flat in right-bank Warsaw, the 23-year-old influencer, known by his nickname Latwogang, listened to a charity song dedicated to children battling cancer on loop for nine days straight, filling time with entertaining dares and celebrity appearances.

The Challenge:

Latwogang pledged to listen to the song for one second for every like on a TikTok video. After receiving over 767,000 likes, he committed to roughly nine days (216 hours) of continuous streaming. The event became a national movement in Poland, featuring appearances or donations from celebrities, including .

Footballers: Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny.

Musicians: Coldplay's Chris Martin and Polish singer Doda.

Athletes: Tennis star Iga Świątek, who donated over 20,000 pounds and Wimbledon tickets.

To boost donations, participants performed various dares live. This included over 80 people shaving their heads in solidarity with children losing hair during treatment, as well as supporters getting tattoos on-camera. The fundraiser far exceeded its initial goal of 500,000 PLN (around 102,000 pounds), ultimately collecting over 50 million pounds. The funds will go toward medical treatment and support for children with cancer across Poland.

On Monday, Łatwogang and Bedoes 2115 thanked supporters on Instagram, praising them for "what you did for the kids and how you moved the entire country."

"We ask the media … to publicise the fundraiser and the awareness that cancer is not a death sentence. Because that is all we care about," they added.