Andaman Sets Guinness Record By Unfurling Largest Underwater National Flag

The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record by unfurling the world's largest underwater national flag at Radhanagar beach, officials said.

The massive Tricolour, measuring approximately 60 by 40 metres, was deployed beneath the sea in a complex, tightly coordinated operation, involving multiple agencies and trained divers at Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island), they said.

Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Director General of Police H S Dhaliwal, along with senior officials, were present to witness the event.

VIDEO | The Andaman and Nicobar Administration set a Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest underwater national flag at Radhanagar Beach, Swaraj Dweep. Lt. Governor D.K. Joshi and senior officials witnessed the event, which was officially confirmed by a Guinness World… pic.twitter.com/h4hN14dg5L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as well as scuba divers from various diving centres, collaborated to execute the intricate underwater unfurling.

Three school children - Fateh Jahaan Singh (16), Lavanya Eira (15) and Ranvijay Singh (14) - were the youngest participants among more than 200 divers.

At 10.35 am, Rishi Nath, adjudicator from Guinness World Records, formally confirmed the achievement and presented the certificate to Joshi, the officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi praised the teams involved for their coordination and commitment, calling the feat a significant addition to the islands' record of unique accomplishments.

The achievement highlights the growing stature of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a destination for adventure tourism, marine activities, and globally recognised events, the officials said.

Fateh, a Class-12 student of the Shri Ram School in Gurugram, told PTI: "I don't have words to express how beautiful the marine world is. I am feeling so proud to have become a part of this event." He is a trained equestrian who has participated in many international events.

Lavanya and Ranvijay - students of Class-11 and Class-10, respectively, at Rishi Valley School in Bengaluru and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi - were equally thrilled over the achievement.

"Holding our national flag underwater is a truly emotional moment and gave us an adrenaline rush," they said.

The administration is set to attempt another Guinness World Record on Sunday, the 'Tallest Human Stack', at the Lighthouse dive site on Swaraj Dweep, with the Lt Governor and senior officials expected to attend.

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