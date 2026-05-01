Lonely Cancer Patient Requests For Company On Food Delivery App, Receives Heartwarming Response

A 24-year-old cancer patient in Foshan, China, has touched hearts across social media after an endearing request for company led to an unexpected wave of kindness. Battling a rare blood cancer, "Little Li" used a food delivery app to request just two hours of companionship to ease the loneliness of her treatment. What started as a simple but unusual order turned into a series of visits from delivery workers who stepped up to offer comfort and support.

Due to her father working away to cover medical bills and her brother being busy with an internship, Li has had to face her treatment journey largely alone, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Following her fourth round of chemotherapy, the overwhelming loneliness prompted her to place the unusual order on a food delivery app, asking a rider to simply "sit by my bedside for two hours".

After the first delivery rider fulfilled the unusual request, he shared the story within the local rider group, leading to a wave of kindness that showed the bright side of humanity. Other riders began visiting Li after their shifts, often bringing her snacks, toys and books.

"Li does not have any family with her all the time. I felt sympathy and empathy, so I wanted to visit her," one of the riders told the outlet.

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Wave Of Kindness

Her story reached other corners of the country as well, with Huang, a rider from Guangzhou, travelling three hours to come and comfort Li.

"I once had kind customers who offered me water and greetings. Now, I want to help others in return," Huang added.

A cancer survivor in her 60s, surnamed Wang, also brought flowers and shared her experience of strength. "Look at how well I am doing. You should stay strong and keep going," Wang told her.

Since then, Li's condition has stabilised and she was discharged from the hospital on April 20. She is now awaiting the next step in her treatment.

"I never imagined so many people would come to encourage me. They accompanied me selflessly, and I was deeply touched," said Li.