Indian Scientist At Google Speaks Out After OpenAI Techie Quits Over Mental Health: "Enormous Pressure"

Raj Dabre, a Senior Research Scientist at Google Research Australia, extended his support to former OpenAI researcher Hieu Pham after he resigned due to severe burnout and mental health struggles. Dabre, who is of Indian origin, reacted to Pham's announcement on X, stating that "operating at the frontier is no joke." He acknowledged the high compensation in the field but highlighted the "insane toll" that comes with immense pressure to perform at top AI labs.

"You have to appreciate the honesty here. Operating at the frontier is no joke. Sure, we get paid a lot but it takes an insane toll when you are under enormous pressure to perform. At one point one wonders if it's all worth it. Glad this is being said out loud," he wrote, in response to Pham's post.

See the post here:

OpenAI employee's Resignation

Hieu Pham, a technical staff member who had previously worked at xAI and Google DeepMind, quit OpenAI after seven months. He described his burnout as "real, miserable, scary, and dangerous," revealing he would return to Vietnam with his family to recover. In a post on X, he described the experience as "a once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity but also expressed his struggles. Pham further wrote that he is "proud" of the work he has done, but the intense work pressure has impacted his well-being.

"I have met the best people. Not the best people in AI. Not the best people in tech. Simply the best people. At these companies, I have helped creating extremely intelligent entities that will meaningfully improve our lives. The work makes me proud. But the intensive work came with a price. I cannot believe I would say this one day, but I am burnt out," he added.

His departure comes amid concerns about the mental health of AI researchers and the pressure to innovate in the field. OpenAI has faced criticism for its safety culture and handling of employee departures, including Zoe Hitzig's recent resignation, who cited "deep reservations" about the company's strategy.

Other AI firms, like Anthropic, are facing similar criticism, with Mrinank Sharma, head of the Safeguards Research Team, resigning, citing concerns about interconnected crises beyond just AI or bioweapons.