At 4.2 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of This Season

The previous coldest January day in the past years was recorded on January 15, 2024, when the minimum temperature had plunged to 3.3 degrees Celsius

Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station amid fog on a cold winter morning
  • Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2°C, 2.7°C below the seasonal average
  • This was the coldest morning in Delhi during the 2024 winter season so far
  • Safdarjung station recorded 4.2°C, Palam 4.5°C, Lodhi Road 4.7°C, Ridge 5.3°C
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With this, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the ongoing winter season since 2024.

The previous coldest January day in the past years was recorded on January 15, 2024, when the minimum temperature had plunged to 3.3 degrees Celsius, triggering cold wave conditions across the national capital.

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road reported 4.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge station registered 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar also recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, indicating a sharp dip across Delhi's weather stations.

Today's reading was followed by Friday's second-coldest morning of the season, when the minimum temperature had dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The third-lowest minimum temperature of the current season was recorded earlier on December 4 and December 5 last year, when the mercury had settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius, followed closely by December 1, when the minimum temperature stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

IMD has predicted dense fog conditions during the day.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 9 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 366, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

Delhi Winter, Delhi Temperature, Cold Wave Delhi
