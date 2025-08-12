Man Slammed For Letting His Son Urinate On Delhi Metro Tracks: "Highly Uncivilised"

A man in Delhi is under fire for letting his son urinate on the tracks at Inderlok Metro Station. A video capturing the moment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many calling the father's behaviour "highly uncivilised". The clip initially surfaced on Reddit's 'r/Delhi' subreddit but was removed due to policy violations. It later reappeared on platform X, where users criticised the parent's actions.

The 23-second video clip shows the young boy urinating on the platform edge, just moments before a train is set to arrive, while the father stands nearby. Someone begins filming the pair, seemingly to publicly shame them. "Inhe koi sharam nahi aa rahi. Public space mein, Inderlok metro station pe, ye apne bachche ko susu karwa rahe hain (They have no shame. They are making their son urinate in a public space.. At Inderlok metro station)," the person filming says, sweeping the camera around to capture the metro station signage, emphasising the public setting of the incident.

Later, another man, possibly a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff member, approached the father to question him about the incident. The father mumbled a response before escorting his son away from the scene.

The video sparked widespread outrage among netizens, with many demanding penalties for the father's behaviour. Others, however, took a more sympathetic stance, suggesting that the lack of clean and accessible toilets might have contributed to the situation.

One user commented, "Everyone wants order, but the mentality of not wanting to do anything ourselves—change this mentality, and your transformation will be visible."

Another user said, "First, it's about civic sense. Second, it's about a poorly planned government project. Once a traveller enters the metro station, there should be a toilet inside."

"It's so normalised in people's minds that they don't even recognise it as wrong. If the conscience doesn't register the fault, how will they correct it?" a third user stated.

A fourth added, "The person had no answer as he knew this was a wrong act, still encouraging his son. Prime example of bad parenting."