Delhi Metro Rider Claims He Was Slapped After Charger Accidentally Hit Elderly Man, Sparks Debate

A Delhi Metro passenger claimed on Reddit that he was slapped by an elderly co-passenger after accidentally dropping his phone charger on him due to the metro's turbulence. The passenger, who posted on the r/delhi subreddit, recounted the incident which has sparked several reactions. The user said that he was standing and charging his phone when his charger slipped and fell on a senior citizen who was seated below. He immediately apologized to the elderly man. Despite the apology, the senior citizen became angry, lightly slapped the younger man, and cussed at him. The passenger lost his temper, leading to an argument that continued until another commuter intervened to de-escalate the situation.

"I immediately said sorry, but he got really angry and lightly slapped me while cussing. I lost my temper and said, “Kya ho gaya?” and we argued until random metro guy stepped in and diverted me. I even told him “umar ka lihaaz kar raha” and honestly, if he wasn't old, I might have slapped back. I know I was at fault and I apologised, but how can he slap me and start cussing me?', the user wrote.

See the post here:

The user's post initiated a conversation online about public behaviour and boundaries. While many users sympathised with the younger passenger, they also discussed the importance of patience in crowded public spaces like the Delhi Metro.

One user wrote, "You apologized, it was an accident. Slapping isn't a senior citizen free pass."

Another commented, "seriously what's with people?? you dont slap someone because of minor inconveniences!! it was clearly a mistake so why'd you go and slap someone for it, if it were another country the cops would've pressed chargers on the elderly guy here but ofc its India and people will come out ranting about how you gotta respect the older people blah blah, yes like a normal human being you should apologise heartily for the inconvenience you cause to other people but nope it aint justified if you're treated with violence."

A third said, "nah you're good, respect is a two way street. regardless of age." A fourth added, "Everyday metro scenes, Chillax dude no need to be stressed about it much."