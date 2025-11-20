Advertisement
INDIA
On Camera, Woman Slapped By PG Owner In Noida Over Security Refund, Police File FIR

Noida Police have registered an FIR at the Sector 58 police station and have started legal action.

Read Time: 2 mins
On Camera, Woman Slapped By PG Owner In Noida Over Security Refund, Police File FIR
The video was recorded by a male companion who was not permitted to enter the building.
  • A PG operator in Noida Sector 61 allegedly assaulted a woman over her security deposit dispute
  • A video of the incident, recorded by the victim's male companion, went viral on social media
  • The operator reportedly slapped, pulled the woman's hair, and injured her during the argument
A PG (Paying Guest) operator in Noida's Sectot 61 allegedly slapped and physically assaulted a woman resident during a dispute over the return of her security deposit. A video of the incident, recorded by the woman's male companion from outside the premises, went viral on social media, prompting police action.

The incident happened when the woman, who was vacating her room, asked the PG operator for the refund of her security deposit. An argument escalated, leading to the PG operator allegedly slapping the woman, pulling her hair, and physically injuring her. A male companion of the victim, who was reportedly not allowed inside the all-women PG building, recorded the incident on his phone. He claimed the operator's staff also confiscated the woman's phone and prevented her from leaving the premises.

The video was widely shared online, leading to public outrage and demands for strict action against the operator. 

Following the social media outcry and the victim's complaint, the Noida Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sector 58 police station. Authorities have contacted the victim, recorded her statement, and initiated legal action against the accused PG operator. 

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate confirmed an FIR had been filed at Sector 58 police station, and legal action was underway against the accused.

"In reference to the cited case, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 58, and legal action has been taken by the Police Station Sector 58 against the accused party," the statement said. 

Noida PG Operator, Woman Slapped, Security Deposit
NDTV News
