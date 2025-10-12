MNS Worker Slaps Woman, Forces Her To Apologise For Abusing Her Husband

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker slapped a woman who abused her husband during a minor spat at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the MNS worker, identified as Swara Ghate, forced the woman to apologise to the people of Maharashtra in the presence of several men of the Raj Thackeray's party.

According to the party workers, the MNS worker's husband bumped into the woman while exiting a local train at the Kalwa railway station during a rush hour. While the man apologised, the woman became furious and abused him, they claimed. She even allegedly used derogatory language against Marathi people and slapped him.

The MNS worker's husband alleged that the woman grabbed his collar and assaulted him.

Angered by this, the man's wife, an MNS worker, took the woman to the party office in Kalwa.

A video from the office shows the woman apologising. "Something happened to me today at Kalwa station. I hurt someone, a Maharashtrian man. I abused him, even raised my hand on him, for which I apologise to all of Maharashtra and the Maharashtrian people. Thank you," she said.

Ghate then slapped her and said, "Never say it again to the people of Maharashtra. Did you understand? That's it!"

"A woman raises her hand on a man, and he does not say anything to her. Why does the law apply only to women? She kept abusing my husband for half an hour, but I didn't say anything to her. I was going to file a case against her, but looking at her daughter and her family, I'm letting her go," she said.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule condemned the incident, saying, "I request everyone that fighting and quarreling is not a good thing. The police should investigate. The country will not run like this. The country will run only as per the Constitution. The country will not run through fighting and quarreling."