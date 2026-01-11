"Alliance Of Survival": Poonam Mahajan Targets Thackeray Brothers On NDTV

BJP leader and former MP Poonam Mahajan took a swipe at the coming together of the Thackeray brothers, describing their alliance as one driven by political compulsion, while asserting that voters are aware of its real intent.

Speaking on NDTV's Power Play on Sunday, Mahajan said the tie-up was meant for “convenience and survival.”

“Thackeray brothers alliance is for convenience and survival and I think people are well aware about it,” Mahajan said.

In a development that few saw coming, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has broken away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to join hands with cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mahajan further said Marathi pride is an important sentiment but should not be used as a political tool. “Marathi pride is an important issue, but doing politics over it is not right,” she said.

#NDTVPowerPlay | "We are here to work. This election is very important for the future of Mumbai": BJP's Poonam Pramod Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) to @sucherita_k on #BMCPolls pic.twitter.com/nAssHRrXju — NDTV (@ndtv) January 11, 2026

Mahajan said the BJP's agenda, particularly in Mumbai, is centred on governance and development, unlike its rivals. “Our agenda is focused on development. Yes, we are saying a Hindu Marathi will become the Mayor who will do development of Mumbai. Others are not speaking on development at all,” she said.