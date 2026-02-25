Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Maharashtra Man Steals Mother's Jewellery From Home, Arrested Within Hours

Police launched a probe and through spot inspection, local intelligence inputs, verification of suspects, and technical analysis, the needle of suspicion pointed to a 30-year-old labourer Prashant Bhamre, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Maharashtra Man Steals Mother's Jewellery From Home, Arrested Within Hours
They caught him within three hours and on sustained questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.
  • A 30-year-old man stole his mother's gold ornaments in Latur district Maharashtra
  • The victim reported the theft of a necklace, six rings, and two earrings from her home
  • Police investigated using spot checks, intelligence, suspect verification, and technical analysis
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Latur:

A 30-year-old man stole his mother's gold ornaments from home in Latur district of Maharashtra and was held within hours of the crime, police said.

Complainant Sunita Dagdu Bhamre (50), a resident of Bhadgaon in Latur tehsil, reported that an unidentified person broke into her house on Monday and stole her gold ornaments, including a necklace, six rings and two earrings.

Police launched a probe and through spot inspection, local intelligence inputs, verification of suspects, and technical analysis, the needle of suspicion pointed to a 30-year-old labourer Prashant Bhamre, an official said.

They caught him within three hours and on sustained questioning, he confessed to committing the theft.

The police found that he stole the ornaments and hid them inside a cupboard in his own house. After his interrogation, they recovered the valuables and returned them to his mother. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra Man Steals Mother's Jewellery
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now