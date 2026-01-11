Soldier On Paternity Leave Dies Hours Before Child's Birth In Maharashtra

An Indian Army soldier died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Satara district, just hours before the birth of his daughter.

Indian Army jawan Pramod Jadhav, a resident of Satara's Parli area, was on paternity leave and had come for a few days. His wife had been admitted to a local hospital for delivery when the tragedy struck. Jadhav was driving a two-wheeler when he met with an accident and died due to his injuries. Hours after his death, his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

Following the necessary medical procedures, Jadhav's funeral was held today with full military honours. In a heartbreaking scene, his wife was brought from the hospital on a stretcher to bid him farewell, accompanied by their newborn daughter, who was born just eight hours prior.

Videos that have surfaced show his wife, still recovering and on a stretcher, reaching for Jadhav. Another person carried their daughter and stood near them.

The entire area remains in mourning, lamenting the loss of both a soldier and a family member.

(With inputs from Rahul Tapase)