On Camera, Innova Crushes Biker At Red Light On Faridabad-Gurugram Road

A man was killed after a Toyota Innova rammed into his bike at a red light on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. The accident, which was caught on a dashcam, took place on Monday.

The video shows 50-year-old Shakir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, returning home after work with his younger brother, Rashid.

As their bike was coming to a halt at a red light, an Innova crashed into them from behind.

The impact left their two-wheeler crushed between the Innova and a car in front.

Shakir, who was riding pillion, and Rashid had their helmets on.

The police said the Innova car driver then took the two brothers to a hospital in Gurugram. They were then later transferred to a hospital in Faridabad, where Shakir died during the treatment.

In a complaint filed with the police, Rashid said that they are four brothers and were working in Faridabad as painters.

The police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and are on the hunt for the accused car driver.