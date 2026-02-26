On Camera, Innova Crushes Biker At Red Light On Faridabad-Gurugram Road

A man was killed after a Toyota Innova rammed into his bike at a red light on the Faridabad-Gurugram road. The accident, which was caught on a dashcam, took place on Monday.
The video shows 50-year-old Shakir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, returning home after work with his younger brother, Rashid.
As their bike was coming to a halt at a red light, an Innova crashed into them from behind.
The impact left their two-wheeler crushed between the Innova and a car in front.
Shakir, who was riding pillion, and Rashid had their helmets on.
The police said the Innova car driver then took the two brothers to a hospital in Gurugram. They were then later transferred to a hospital in Faridabad, where Shakir died during the treatment.
In a complaint filed with the police, Rashid said that they are four brothers and were working in Faridabad as painters.
The police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and are on the hunt for the accused car driver.
