Bengaluru Tenant Recovers Rs 2.6 Lakh Deposit From Landlord, Story Viral

A tenant in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after successfully recovering their Rs 2.6 lakh security deposit following a dispute with the landlord. The tenant had rented a 3.5 BHK flat in a prime location for Rs 55,000 per month during the COVID-19 pandemic, but later found themselves in a conflict with the owner.

As employees returned to offices, the landlord decided to increase the tenant's rent to Rs 78,000. The user said the hike was steep but admitted that it was fine, as other landlords had done the same.

"I don't blame him, as the other owners in society did the same. So, I said I will leave with 45 days of notice as per our agreement," the tenant wrote in the r/LegalAdviceIndia subreddit, adding that the landlord's attitude changed in the aftermath.

One week before the last day, the landlord said he would deduct Rs 40,000 for painting, Rs 7,000 for washroom cleaning and the rest of the amount after analysing the damage. Three days before moving out, the deductions mounted as the landlord said he needed to deduct Rs 38,000 for wear and tear.

“At this point, I was sure he didn't want to return the security deposit but was building a document trail to fight a case if needed,” the tenant wrote.

The tenant reached out to the landlord 40 days after leaving the flat for the money, but to no avail. The constant deductions and delay in the payment tipped the tenant over the edge, who decided to take matters into their own hand.

The tenant researched the landlord's military background and approached the higher-ups, informing them that the ex-officer was misusing his position. Within days, the landlord returned the full amount without any deduction.

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the post.

'Sweet revenge'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users lauded the tenant for getting his revenge, while others pointed out that landlords usurping deposits had become a routine occurrence in the city.

"Whoa, that's a sweet revenge. He will think twice the next time. Congratulations, man," said one user, while another added: "Why is Bangalore like this? People toil so hard for the money and these blokes thing they can get away with stealing."

A third commented: "Your post made my day. So happy for you. Also faced a similar incident and lost 60k security deposit to rental fraud. Your revenge is giving me a different level of satisfaction."

A fourth commented: "Made me happy that someone got justice! Legal route would have been so frustrating and with no guarantee of justice."