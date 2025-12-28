Elon Musk Reacts To Indian-Origin Man's Death After 8-Hour Wait In Hospital

Space and tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday slammed the Canadian healthcare system following the death of a 44-year-old Indian-origin man, who died while waiting for over eight hours for medical attention.

Prashant Sreekumar died of suspected cardiac arrest after being kept in the waiting area of Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton despite severe chest pain, according to family accounts. A video shared by his wife went viral, showing her recounting how hospital staff allegedly neglected her husband's condition.

In response, Musk wrote on X, “When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).” He hit out at Canada's healthcare system by comparing it to the US motor vehicle department, which is criticised by many for its inefficiency.

When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV https://t.co/kRdlL3idyF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2025

Sreekumar was taken to Grey Nuns Community Hospital around 12.15 pm on December 22, according to the family. He remained in the triage area from roughly 12.20 pm until 8.50 pm, repeatedly complaining of chest pain. His blood pressure reportedly rose to 210, yet he received only Tylenol. The hospital allegedly dismissed the complaints, saying chest pain was not considered acute and a cardiac emergency was not suspected.

Sreekumar's father, Kumar Sreekumar, said his son described the pain as “15 out of 10.” An electrocardiogram (ECG) reportedly showed no immediate concern, but the family said the staff continued to delay treatment. When Sreekumar was finally taken inside the treatment area, he collapsed within seconds and could not be revived.

"He was asked to sit down. He got up for a fraction of a second, and he collapsed. He fainted, and the nurse was heard saying that I do not feel a pulse," his wife Niharika Sreekumar said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also taken note, urging the Canadian government to “take responsibility” for the case. Prashant Sreekumar, a father of three, leaves behind his wife and children