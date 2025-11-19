Fight Breaks Out At Haryana Wedding After Dancer Slaps Guest On Stage

A fight broke out at a wedding function in Haryana's Nuh after a woman performer allegedly slapped a guest on stage when he attempted to misbehave with her, leading to chaos and fisticuffs that was somehow managed by the villagers.

A video purportedly of the incident made the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, police said that they are aware of the incident but haven't received any complaint yet.

Sadar Tauru SHO Shish Ram said, "We got to know about this incident, but did not receive any complaint till today. Action will be taken as per the law following the complaint." According to the villagers, the groom, a resident of Pachgaon village, had invited three performers for his pre-wedding function on Sunday night.

When a dancer was performing on stage, a relative of the groom approached her and allegedly made obscene gestures and attempted to touch her inappropriately. Angered by the act, the woman slapped him on stage. After this, the guest also slapped the dancer back, they claimed.

The confrontation escalated quickly, and people from both sides exchanged multiple blows. Within moments, dozens of men climbed onto the stage, surrounded the performers, and started assaulting them, the villagers added.

The team accompanying the dancers tried to intervene, but they were reportedly attacked, and the performers somehow managed to flee.

A senior police officer said that they are looking into the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)