Student Dies, 31 Injured As School Bus Collides With Vehicle In Haryana: Cops

A student died while 31 others were injured after a school bus collided with a Haryana Roadways bus amid low visibility due to foggy weather conditions in Jhajjar on Sunday, officials said.

The private school bus was going from Dadri to Pratapgarh in Jhajjar and the Haryana Roadways bus was on its way to Dadri via Behror from Jhajjar, when they collided in Kaliawas village.

A class 11 female student died on the spot while 31 others, which included students, the bus driver, conductor and teachers, were injured.

All the injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital as well as private hospitals. Of these, 23 persons were discharged after first aid, while eight people are still under treatment.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the accident and said the government stands firmly with the families affected.

Saini approved a financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh for the family of the student.

He also approved Rs 50,000 as financial assistance for each of the eight injured persons, along with free medical treatment and reimbursement of medical expenses.

The CM instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and asked the district administration to keep continuous monitoring of the situation. He appealed to the general public to exercise utmost caution while travelling during foggy conditions.

