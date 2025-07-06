Delhi Metro Rider Foils Fake Corporate Employee's Scam At Rajiv Chowk Station, Shares Post

A Delhi Metro passenger recently outsmarted a scammer at Rajiv Chowk station and shared his experience on Reddit. In the post, titled "Got approached by a scammer at Rajiv Chowk metro Station," the passenger recounted how a stranger attempted to swindle him out of Rs 570, resonating with many users and sparking a crucial conversation.

The user explained that the incident occurred while he was waiting for his train at Rajiv Chowk metro station. A man, dressed in a kurta and jeans, approached him, claiming that he was from Chennai and worked at Capgemini. The conversation started with the man asking if the user knew English, to which he replied yes. The man then showed him his PhonePe screen, explaining that his bank's server was down and he urgently needed Rs 570.

The passenger's suspicions were aroused when he noticed the man's overgrown and dirty nails, which didn't fit the typical corporate employee image. His doubts were confirmed when he examined the man's ID card, which lacked a company name and featured random numbers. The passenger declined to assist and walked away. He shared his experience on Reddit to warn others about such scams, cautioning that scammers can appear convincing at first glance and often use elaborate stories to make urgent money requests. He also asked if others had encountered similar tactics.

"While I was processing all this, I noticed his nails were overgrown and not clean—not the look of a typical corporate employee. That set off my alarm bells. I told him I also had an account in the same bank and would check if my server was working (spoiler: I don't have an account there). He started insisting that his branch was in Chennai, but I pointed out that bank servers are centralised, so that shouldn't matter," the user said.

"Then I checked his ID card, which he was wearing. There was no mention of any company—just his name, a photo, and some random numbers that didn't make sense. I told him I couldn't help and walked away. Be careful of people who approach you with urgent money requests and elaborate stories. Scammers are getting creative and can look convincing at first glance," he added.

The post has since gone viral, igniting a wider discussion about the rising incidence of scams in public areas. One user wrote, "Lolz. First time? When I was a regular metro user, this used to be a quarterly experience - guys in cars running out of petrol, students who had lost metro cards, some dude with a snake too. Just say no."

Another commented, "I have been helped by strangers in need, but I don't see that happening anytime soon now."