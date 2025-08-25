Video: Women Slap, Punch, Pull Each Other's Hair In Delhi Metro

A Delhi Metro coach turned into a wrestling arena where two women fought over a seat, slapping and pulling each other's hair. This despite the train appearing to have enough seating space for more than two people. A video of the fight has now gone viral on social media.

The altercation began with an argument before escalating into hair-pulling, slapping and punching. At one point, the women wrestled and nearly fell over a seat. They exchanged blows all this, while a fellow passenger is believed to have captured their now-viral fight.

As the fight continued, the train doors opened and some passengers quietly stepped out. A few commuters attempted to intervene, but the two women carried on. The cause of the dispute is not confirmed, though initial reports suggest it may have started over seating.

Kalesh between two ladies inside kaleshi Delhi Metro over seat issues pic.twitter.com/tny8m7TSIx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 23, 2025

The video has drawn a wide range of reactions online.

A user on X wrote, "Delhi Metro is always entertaining."

Another commented, "Classic Delhi Metro moment. Full of drama, comedy, and entertainment, who needs TV when you have live kalesh over seats every day."

"Delhi metro never disappoints," a comment read.

This was not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, another video from the Delhi Metro showed two women fighting over a seat after a remark escalated into a physical clash involving slapping, hair-pulling and shouting.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also implemented its first fare hike since 2017. Effective Monday, ticket prices were raised by Rs 1-4 across most lines and up to Rs 5 on the Airport Express Line. The minimum fare is now Rs 11 and the maximum Rs 64, compared to the earlier Rs 10-60 range. DMRC said the increase was necessary to meet rising operational and maintenance costs and to support future expansion.