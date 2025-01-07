Video: Two Women Passengers Abuse, Pull Hair Inside Delhi Metro Over Seat

The Delhi Metro is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, another video has come to light from the Delhi Metro, which shows two people engaged in a fight inside the train.

The undated video shared on Instagram shows two women engaging in a physical altercation over a seat. One of the women is heard yelling "meri god mein baith jaa (sit on my lap)". The other woman takes this comment literally and proceeds to sit on her lap, escalating the verbal spat into a full-blown physical fight.

Watch the video below:

The exact date of the footage is not known. Meanwhile, since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5,400 likes and over 360,000 views. In the comments section, users raised concerns about the behaviour of metro commuters nowadays.

"I think her anger was justified. Many ladies try to squeeze in between strangers sometimes without even asking. Not everyone is comfortable with this," commented one user. "I think, this is a matter of concern. People should not physically assault one another," said another.

"Everyone is so frustrated that they can't tolerate a little high and low and immediately becomes offensive," wrote a third user. "ill-literate behaviour zero civic sense, wearing western can't improve your tongue and manner shameless," expressed another.

Also Read | Viral Video: Meghalaya's 'Whistling Village' Turns Communication Into Melodies

"I think sometimes its bit of an entitlement. Everyone is coming back from work and everyone is tired. People who get a seat keep sitting from one end to the other. So I guess, sometimes its ok to give up a seat and you do not necessarily need to cross an hour journey sitting while someone is standing. Having said that, there's equally no need for the other people to squeeze in, please respect other people's personal space. Lastly and most importantly lets not throw hands at other people in a public space," wrote a fourth user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a video of people fighting in Delhi Metro has surfaced online. Last year, a video showing two to three people engaged in a fight after an argument at the token counter went viral. The chaotic scene involved slapping, shoving and punching while standing in the queue to get tokens. Another person, who was standing in a different line, tried to diffuse the situation, however, one of the men dragged him into the fight and slapped him from behind.