Viral Video: Police Issue Challan After Gorakhpur Woman Spotted Sitting On Fuel Tank, Hugging Rider

A shocking video from Gorakhpur, UP, showed a woman sitting on the fuel tank of a moving motorcycle while hugging the rider. Police issued a challan after the clip, filmed by several bystanders, went viral on social media platforms. The video has sparked concerns over road safety and reckless driving.

The man was seen wearing a helmet, while the woman was sitting in a risky manner on the fuel tank as they rode through the Ramgarhtal Road in broad daylight. According to a report by PTI, police said on Saturday the couple is yet to be identified, but a challan of Rs 2,500 was issued for violation of traffic rules.

SP Traffic Sanjay Kumar said in a statement that the motorcycle was traced by police, and the challan was issued to the rider.

While reacting to the video, one user wrote on X, "Look at this couple romancing on a bike in public, people are ready to do anything to go viral. They are risking their lives by violating traffic rules."

"Arrest them.... When a video is available of a serious traffic law violation. Strict actions will only set rules, not leniency," another user said.

Viral Video Of Aura Farming On Car

This is not the first such case; last month, police took action over a viral video that showed a 24-year-old woman, named Nazmeen Sulde, dancing barefoot on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz car in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage. A man named Al-fesh Shaikh, reported to be her boyfriend, was driving the vehicle. Sulde performed the popular "Aura Farming Dance" trend, recreating an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia who danced on a moving boat during a race.