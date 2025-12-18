UP Food Authority Busts 750 Sacks Of Roasted Chana Laced With Yellow Dye Harmful For Kidneys, Liver

Roasted chickpeas or chana are a popular crunchy snack across India. However, consumers are concerned about food safety after a shocking raid in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, December 15. As per reports, food safety officials in Gorakhpur seized 750 sacks of adulterated chickpeas allegedly treated with synthetic dyes - chemicals typically used for colouring clothes and paper. The discovery has raised serious health concerns, with authorities warning that such additives can cause severe harm to health, including liver and kidney damage.

Synthetic Yellow Dye Found In Large Quantities

The Food Department in Gorakhpur confiscated 750 sacks of roasted chickpeas during a raid at a warehouse under the Rajghat police station. Each sack reportedly contained 40 kilograms of chana, which had arrived from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of synthetic yellow dye in large quantities. This chemical is used in textiles and paper manufacturing. Officials stated that this dye is not meant for human consumption and poses serious health hazards.

Health Risks Linked To Synthetic Yellow Dye Consumption

According to food safety officials, the dye can damage the liver and kidneys and may even cause cancer. It is considered especially dangerous for children and pregnant women.

Action Taken Against Suppliers

Authorities have banned the sale of the seized chickpeas and announced strict action against those involved. Licences of suppliers will be cancelled, and a wider investigation is underway to trace the network behind the adulteration.

Statewide Crackdown Underway To Tackle Unsafe Foods

The Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, has launched a campaign across Uttar Pradesh to identify similar cases of food adulteration. Officials have urged consumers to remain cautious and report suspicious products.