Can Everyday Foods Trigger Acne? Dermatologist Breaks Down Truth Behind Common Myths

For years, people have blamed everyday foods – coffee, chocolate, milk, fruit juices – for sudden pimples and stubborn breakouts. But as social media continues to amplify skincare claims, it has also blurred the line between fact and myth. Now, dermatologists are stepping in to clarify what truly causes acne and what doesn't. Addressing this confusion, dermatologist Dr Ankur Sarin has shared an Instagram video answering a common question from a skincare-conscious user: “Doctor, can these foods cause acne?” He categorises several everyday foods as true or false triggers and breaks down the science behind each in the caption.

Dark Chocolate: FALSE — But Milk Chocolate Is The Culprit

According to Dr Sarin, dark chocolate does not cause acne, making it a “false” trigger. He emphasises that the issue is not cocoa but sugar and dairy, which are present in milk chocolate in higher amounts.

Both milk and sugar can increase oil production and inflammation, raising the likelihood of acne. Pure dark chocolate with minimal additives is generally harmless for the skin.

Whey Protein: TRUE — A Known Acne Trigger

Whey protein earns a “true” rating. Dr Sarin explains that whey can raise insulin and IGF-1 levels, both of which are known to worsen acne, especially in people with hormonal breakouts. This is especially relevant for gym-goers who rely on whey supplements to build muscle.

Juices: TRUE — High Sugar Spikes Can Trigger Breakouts

Fruit juices also receive a “true” due to their high sugar content, which can cause insulin spikes and trigger breakouts. The same mechanism applies to high-glycaemic foods and table sugar, all of which contribute to inflammation and excess oil production – two major drivers of acne.

Fruits: FALSE — Except In Excess

Most people do not develop acne from consuming whole fruits. Breakouts may occur only in individuals who eat too many high-GI fruits. Generally, the fibre and antioxidants in whole fruits actually support healthy skin.

Coffee: FALSE — But Add-Ons Matter

Coffee on its own is safe. According to Dr Sarin, acne issues arise when it is paired with sugar and milk, which are known triggers. Switching to black coffee or plant-based milk may help those prone to breakouts.

Milk: TRUE — Especially Skim Milk

Skim milk has been consistently associated with acne. Dr Sarin explains that hormones naturally present in cow's milk, along with its whey content, can stimulate oil glands. Reducing or eliminating dairy may help some individuals.

Sugar: TRUE — Major Acne Aggravator

High-glycaemic diets – rich in sugary drinks, sweets, and refined carbs – are well-known acne triggers. These foods spike insulin levels, leading to inflammation and increased oil production.

Curd: FALSE — Generally Safe

Curd (yoghurt) is a fermented food that typically supports gut and skin health due to its anti-inflammatory benefits. It rarely causes acne unless the person is sensitive to dairy.

Dr Sarin emphasises that dietary patterns – especially sugar intake, dairy consumption and hormonal responses – affect acne more significantly than isolated food items. He encourages mindful eating rather than strict elimination.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.