"Minor Signs, Major Risks": Doctor Warns Subtle Symptoms Shouldn't Be Ignored

Our bodies often give us early warnings long before a major health issue appears – but these signals are easy to miss. As the pace of modern life pushes people to dismiss discomfort as routine tiredness, stress, or heredity, experts are urging individuals to listen more closely to the body's “whispers” before they turn into “screams.” Dr Vishakha advises people to pay attention to common symptoms often brushed aside as “normal” exhaustion, hectic schedules, or genetic tendencies. According to Dr Vishakha, patients typically classify these indicators as “normal” or “minor,” yet they often stem from poor digestion, hormonal imbalance, intestinal dysfunction, chronic stress, or nutritional deficiencies. She stresses that early detection and timely treatment of these signs can significantly improve overall health and prevent long-term complications.

Hair thinning or shedding is one of the most frequent concerns in her clinic, says Dr Vishakha. While stress and seasonal changes are commonly blamed, she explains that it may also signal iron or zinc deficiency, thyroid dysfunction, or inadequate protein intake.

Dark circles, often attributed to heredity or lack of sleep, may actually indicate low iron levels or dehydration. Similarly, chronic dry or itchy skin may result from poor consumption of essential fats or dehydration, while pale or yellowish skin could point to anaemia or sluggish liver function.

Digestive health is another major area of concern. Dr Vishakha notes that bloating after every meal may suggest insufficient stomach acid, food intolerances, or gut dysbiosis—issues that often linger untreated for years.

On the other hand, loose stools or urgency may reflect poor fat digestion or food allergies, whereas constipation is frequently linked to inadequate fibre intake, dehydration, or magnesium deficiency.

For women, menstrual irregularities can offer key insights. According to the doctor, acne on the jawline or chin is typically associated with an androgen-driven hormonal imbalance.

Mood swings before menstruation may indicate a magnesium or vitamin B6 deficiency, while irregular periods can be a sign of PCOS, thyroid dysfunction, undereating, or low iron.

Even before menopause, symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats may signal adrenal stress or shifting oestrogen-progesterone levels in women approaching their 40s.

Dr Vishakha emphasises that by paying closer attention to these bodily cues and understanding their underlying causes, individuals can seek timely support, restore balance, and strengthen long-term well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.