Chronic Stress, Poor Sleep, Low Vitamin D: Doctor Lists Hidden Lifestyle Triggers Raising Heart Disease Risk

In a time when heart disease is still one of the top causes of fatalities worldwide, experts are advising individuals to look beyond cholesterol levels and concentrate on daily behaviours that have a big impact on cardiovascular health. Besides blood pressure and cholesterol levels, the risk of cardiac issues can be significantly reduced by a number of modifiable lifestyle factors, including stress levels, sleep quality, diet, and oral hygiene. In a recent Instagram post, general practitioner Dr Vishakha lists a number of common lifestyle choices that subtly but significantly raise the risk of heart disease.

“Chronic stress, inadequate sleep, low Vitamin D, unhealthy fats, physical inactivity, and poor oral hygiene—each independently increases cardiovascular risk,” in the caption.

Chronic stress is one of the main reasons, according to Dr Vishakha. “If you're chronically stressed, that is going to increase your inflammation and play havoc with your hormones,” she said.

She mentioned that this hormonal imbalance can predispose individuals to cardiovascular disease. Stress prolongs the release of cortisol and adrenaline, which can eventually raise blood pressure and interfere with metabolic functions.

Another risk that many people overlook is sleep deprivation. According to Dr Vishakha, insufficient sleep causes insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and imbalances in two important hormones that control appetite: ghrelin and leptin.

These disruptions put stress on the heart in addition to increasing appetites and encouraging weight gain. Adults who sleep fewer than seven hours a night are more likely to get heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension, according to several studies.

She cited the connection between low vitamin D levels and heart disease, highlighting a common deficit. “There are lots of studies showing a correlation between low vitamin D and heart disease. It's the easiest to rectify, so get your sunlight,” she advises.

Additionally, Dr Vishakha highlighted oral hygiene, a topic many people overlook. “Dental hygiene, poor dental hygiene can actually cause bacterial overgrowth and can cause bacteria to go into the heart and cause a condition called bacterial endocarditis,” Dr Vishakha adds.

A sedentary lifestyle further compounds cardiovascular risk. The physician reaffirms that maintaining heart health requires at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, according to international health guidelines.

Long periods of inactivity and sitting can weaken heart muscles, reduce blood flow, and promote the accumulation of fat.

Lastly, Dr Vishakha cautions against diets heavy in processed foods, hydrogenated oils, and rancid fats, which can increase triglycerides, reduce good HDL cholesterol, and cause inflammation. “Rest assured, you're heading towards heart disease,” she warns.

Dr Vishakha emphasises that these risk factors are entirely changeable. People may significantly lower their risk of heart disease with deliberate effort—better sleep, healthier eating, frequent exercise, and careful stress management.

