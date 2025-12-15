Nutritionist Shares Science-Backed Tips To Help Improve Sleep Quality

Are you tossing and turning at night, struggling to catch those precious hours of sleep? You are not alone. Millions of people worldwide face the same problem. Poor sleep can affect your mood, energy levels and overall well-being. While there are plenty of sleep remedies available, did you know that your diet and gut health can also play a major role in how well you sleep? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests adopting specific food habits that help promote relaxation, reduce stress and enhance sleep quality.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Struggling to fall asleep, wake up tired, or feel bloated at night? Your daily habits—especially around meals and gut health—play a HUGE role in how well you sleep."

Nutritionist's Tips To Help You Get Calmer Nights And Energised Mornings

1. Eat Carbs At Dinner

Carbs help tryptophan cross the blood-brain barrier, boosting melatonin production naturally. However, it is advised not to eat carbs alone. Pair your carbs with protein for stable gut–brain signalling and better sleep-inducing hormone release. You can include dal and roti, dal khichdi, or paneer fried rice in your diet.

2. Stop Eating 3 Hours Before Bed

Late-night eating can disrupt your migrating motor complex (MMC), which slows gut rest and causes bloating. When your MMC resets properly, falling asleep becomes easier. Try to finish dinner by 7 PM and sip only warm water or herbal tea afterwards.

3. Add Chamomile Tea

Chamomile contains apigenin, which relaxes the nervous system. It also soothes your enteric nerves, reducing gut tension that may keep you awake. One cup of chamomile tea with a pinch of fennel at bedtime can help calm your mind.

4. Fix Constipation

Did you know 90% of serotonin is made in the gut? When stools move daily, serotonin levels remain stable, leading to a calmer mood and smoother sleep cycles. Have 1 tablespoon of ghee with warm water, 4 soaked raisins, or 2 prunes before bed.

"Sleep isn't just about your bed; it's about what you eat, when you eat, and how your gut works," Lovneet concludes. Start incorporating these four habits tonight and notice the difference in your sleep, mood and energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.