Nutritionist Breakdowns Different Types Of Salts For Thyroid, Digestion, Hydration And Mineral Balance

The world of salt is more nuanced than you might think. Beyond the usual table salt, various types of salt have been prized for their distinct flavours, textures and potential health benefits. From the rugged, crystalline structure of rock salt to the delicate sea salt, each variety has its own unique characteristics that can elevate your cooking and even impact your health.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains the difference between the types of salt and how you can choose the right one for better health. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "All Salts Are NOT the Same — and choosing the right one can impact your thyroid, digestion, hydration & overall mineral balance."

Here's a breakdown of different salts to help you choose smarter:

1. Table Salt

This is the most common salt, but also the most processed. While it is good for preventing iodine deficiency and supporting thyroid health, it's stripped of natural minerals and often contains anti-caking additives.

2. Himalayan Pink Salt

Pure, naturally mined and packed with trace minerals, Himalayan pink salt is good for adding tiny amounts of magnesium, calcium and potassium to your diet. However, it's not a source of iodine, so it's advisable not to replace table salt entirely.

3. Kala Namak (Black Salt)

This tangy, sulfur-rich salt is used in chaats and salads. It helps in digestion, bloating relief, bile flow and gut-friendly sulfur compounds. The salt has a strong aroma, which can affect the quality of your food. It is best used in small quantities.

4. Sea Salt

Sea Salt is the natural salt obtained from evaporated seawater. This is good for retaining natural minerals, is cleaner and has better flavour. Some low-quality versions may contain traces of microplastics, so always check before buying.

The best salt for you depends on your personal taste preferences, cooking needs, and health goals. Choose wisely and elevate your food from basic to delicious.

