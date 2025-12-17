Top Celebrity Health And Wellness Claims That Went Viral In 2025

Celebrities shape trends, and in 2025, several high-profile personalities made health and wellness claims that exploded across social media. Some were intimate accounts of recovery; others were blunt endorsements of (or speculation about) treatments, supplements and theories. When a public figure shares a personal remedy, millions can take it as advice, and that's why the year's viral claims sparked both curiosity and concern among doctors.

This roundup examines several widely discussed claims, ranging from Paresh Rawal's endorsement of urine therapy to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal's "gravity-ageing" hypothesis, and checks them against the best available science.

Paresh Rawal's Urine Therapy Anecdote

What he said: The veteran actor said he drank his own urine for a short period to aid healing, describing it as a personal experience that surprised his doctors. He is not the first to say this. India's fourth Prime Minister, Morarji Desai, was also a staunch proponent of urine therapy. (www.ndtv.com)

What the evidence says: Urine contains metabolic waste products the body has excreted. There is no clinical evidence that ingesting urine heals injuries or disease. On the contrary, re-introducing waste or pathogens can be harmful. Experts warn against the practice.

Sonali Bendre's Autophagy And Cancer Recovery

What she said: The actor and cancer survivor credited "autophagy" and naturopathy among factors that helped her recovery, prompting debate on social media.

What the evidence says: Autophagy is a real cellular recycling process and a Nobel-recognised biological mechanism. So, it's important in health and disease management. But in cancer, autophagy plays a complex, sometimes paradoxical role. A 2019 study reveals that it can suppress tumour initiation yet also help established tumours survive stress and resist therapy. Personal recovery accounts are valuable, but autophagy alone is not an established cancer cure. Patients must follow oncologists' evidence-based treatment plans.

Deepinder Goyal Speaks In Favour Of Gravity Ageing Hypothesis

What he proposed: An entrepreneur and funder of longevity research, Goyal recently suggested gravity's cumulative effects on blood flow might contribute to ageing, and proposed counter-measures such as inversion therapy as a potential anti-ageing tool.

What the evidence says: Ageing is multifactorial and driven by genomic instability, telomere attrition, mitochondrial changes, inflammation and more. While gravity affects physiology (microgravity causes rapid deconditioning in space), the claim that simple inversion will meaningfully "reverse" ageing lacks robust human evidence. Researchers call for careful, peer-reviewed trials before translating this idea into public recommendations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Myositis Journey And NMN Supplements

What she shared: The actor has been public about living with myositis, an autoimmune condition, and crediting anti-inflammatory diets, physiotherapy and lifestyle changes for symptom control. Separately, her association with a supplement brand claiming Nicotinamide Mononucleotide or NMN (an NAD+ precursor) sparked debate.

What the evidence says: For inflammatory muscle disease (myositis), multidisciplinary care (medication, physiotherapy, tailored nutrition) is appropriate and many patients report symptom benefit from anti-inflammatory diets. On NMN, clinical trials show NMN can raise NAD+ levels and appears safe in small studies, but evidence that it "reverses ageing" in humans is limited and preliminary, and larger, longer trials are needed. Experts caution against hyped anti-ageing claims.

Sridhar Vembu's Vaccine-Autism Implication

What he suggested: Public comments made by the entrepreneur raised questions about whether childhood vaccines might contribute to rising autism rates, a claim that reignited a well-debunked debate.

What the evidence says: Major global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and decades of large-scale studies, find no causal link between vaccines and autism. Repeating vaccine-autism assertions risks undermining immunisation programmes that prevent serious disease. Recent WHO reviews have reaffirmed vaccine safety.

Gaurav Taneja's Supplement And Fitness Brand Claims

What happened: Fitness creators and founders, including Gaurav Taneja, marketed supplements and fitness fixes, sometimes making bold performance or sales claims that attracted scrutiny. High-profile founder pitches and influencer endorsements led to public debate about verification and regulation.

What the evidence says: Supplement markets are lightly regulated compared with medicines. While some products are safe and useful, celebrity or influencer claims should prompt scrutiny, look for third-party testing, peer-reviewed evidence and medical advice before taking new regimens. Legal frameworks are tightening, so now endorsers can be held accountable for misleading claims.

Why These Stories Matter, And What Readers Should Do

Celebrities' experiences can raise awareness and destigmatise illness, but anecdote is not evidence. When a public figure promotes a health claim, ask: Is there good quality research? Are major health bodies backing this? Could the claim cause harm or delay effective treatment? If in doubt, consult your doctor.

Practical health trend rules every reader should abide by:

Don't replace prescribed treatments with unproven remedies

Be cautious with supplements

Watch for conflicts of interest when celebrities sell products

Rely on trusted public health sources for health, vaccine and cancer guidance

2025 showed how quickly health narratives can spread when amplified by fame. Some celebrity stories inspire (people living well with chronic disease); others mislead (unproven "cures" or speculative theories). Evidence, peer-reviewed studies and expert consensus from trusted public health bodies, should remain the yardstick. Celebrities can share experiences, but responsibility rests on everyone.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.