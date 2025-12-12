Doctor Shares The Top Healthcare Challenges India Must Solve In 2026, Before The Costs Become Unmanageable

India steps into 2026 after a year marked by both steady gains and work that still needs attention. Some developments in 2025 have helped shape a stronger foundation. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs reached more locations, digital health records became more common, and a few states managed to strengthen outpatient care. Private investment also lent support to hospitals and diagnostic services. Overall, the sector saw notable growth. As per Rubix Industry Insights: Healthcare - September 2025, India's healthcare sector reached USD 638 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030.

Yet, many efforts struggled to translate into better access or lower costs. Public facilities remained uneven, recruitment and retention slowed because states could not hire at the pace required, and several digital health programmes were held back by patchy connectivity and limited training at the ground level. These gaps have widened even as the system expands. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to rise, the availability of trained personnel has not kept up with demand, imported technology drives costs upward, and the difference in outcomes between urban and rural areas remains stark. Government assessments show that households still shoulder close to 40% of total health expenditure, pushing many families into difficult financial choices.

It is against this background that 2026 becomes significant. The country must decide whether it will build a system that reduces illness and shields families from high costs, or keep relying on a model where crises are managed only after they become expensive to deal with.

1. The Increasing Cost Of NCDs

The number of NCD cases has increased more quickly than the system can react. Currently, 90 million Indians suffer from diabetes; by 2050, that number is expected to rise to 156.7 million. Almost one-third of adults have hypertension. These numbers indicate the long-term financial responsibilities families face. Managing chronic conditions requires specialist care, ongoing medication, and regular check-ups. The burden is particularly heavy because much of this treatment is delivered through private providers.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have carried out 48 crore diabetes screenings and 55 crore hypertension screenings. These numbers show how widespread the problem already is. Without timely intervention, treatment costs will rise steadily, placing a heavy financial burden on families and increasing pressure on insurers. Early detection and management are essential to prevent these expenses from becoming unmanageable.

India needs community-level efforts that help people manage these conditions before they worsen, regular screening that picks up risks early, and a dependable supply of essential medicines in public facilities so treatment does not break down midway.

2. A Digital Health System That Requires Improved Integration

India has established robust digital infrastructure. As per government record, e-Sanjeevani teleconsultations has served over 36 crore patients, since its launch in 2020, 79.4 crore linked records, 84 crore ABHA accounts, and structured systems like ABDM and U-WIN that facilitate large-scale service delivery.

Integration is the problem. Clinics, insurance networks, hospital systems, and diagnostic platforms frequently operate independently. These points are not always crossed by records. Services in a number of states are disrupted by connectivity problems brought on by erratic networks and power outages. Although it is getting better, digital training for frontline employees still needs to be greatly expanded.

By 2026, the emphasis will need to change to how these systems interact. All levels of care should have unrestricted access to patient records. Standards need to be adhered to consistently. PHCs and district hospitals must atleast have access to basic digital tools.

3. Gaps in the Workforce That Hinder All Reform

Although technology can enhance care, qualified professionals are still required for treatment. Physicians, nurses, and other allied personnel are in short supply in India. According to the Rubix Industry Insights report, the nation will require 160,000 doctors and 650,000 nurses by 2030 to meet basic standards. The bed density is 1.6 per 1,000 people, which is less than the WHO's recommended minimum of 2. The nurse density is 1.9 per 1,000, which is less than the WHO standard of 3.

This shortage is most acute in rural areas. CHCs still have a limited capacity for radiography and about 80% of specialist vacancies. While telemedicine can assist with consultations, it is unable to handle trauma, deliveries, surgeries, or stabilization.

The 157 new nursing colleges in India need to be operationalized on time. Furthermore, medical and nursing education must be expanded, and retention strategies that help motivate medical professionals to remain in public systems must be implemented.

4. Growing Medical Expenses and Stress in the Home

Treatment costs have risen faster than household incomes. Insurance premiums reached INR 1.18 trillion in FY2025, even as coverage growth slowed. Most insurance plans still exclude outpatient care, pushing many families into debt. Imported medical equipment and devices add further pressure by driving up costs.

A heart bypass costs USD 4,000 to 6,000 in India as opposed to USD 80,000 to 120,000 in the United States, despite the fact that India offers procedures at far lower global prices.

Long-term cost stabilization requires a more robust OPD coverage model, stable medical device prices, and increased domestic manufacturing.

5. The Urban-Rural Divide That Affects Results

About 65% of India's population lives in rural areas as per Rural Health Statistics 2021-2022, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, yet most hospital beds are concentrated in urban centres.

Even with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs expanding to 1.8 lakh centres, lags remain in emergency services, diagnostics, specialist availability, and referral networks. While smaller cities are beginning to draw more investment, most resources still tend to flow toward large urban centres.

In the coming year, the focus has to turn towards strengthening rural infrastructure, ensuring dependable broadband through BharatNet, and improving district-level coordination with geo-tagged ambulances and clear, functioning referral pathways.

6. Significant Reliance on Foreign Medical Technology

Hospitals are adopting advanced equipment faster than domestic production can meet. High-end diagnostics, precision devices, robotics, and implants are often imported, increasing costs for both providers and patients.

India needs greater investment in medical research and development, simpler regulatory processes, and assured procurement to support domestic manufacturers. Without these measures, costs linked to imported technology will continue to rise.

India's Top Priorities for 2026

A results-focused policy approach should strengthen public health systems by improving district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, and ensuring dependable supply chains for essential medicines. Expanding and retaining the healthcare workforce is equally important. This means adding more training seats, improving the quality of education, and creating stable, long-term opportunities for service in rural areas.

At the same time, India needs a digital health system that works reliably in day-to-day settings, supported by strong connectivity, simple and usable platforms, and practical digital training for frontline workers. Costs can be eased if more medical devices are made locally and insurance schemes are redesigned to include outpatient care. And to narrow the rural-urban divide, efforts around staffing, transport, infrastructure, and connectivity must move together rather than in isolation.

India is entering a year where further delay will widen existing gaps in care. NCDs are climbing, trained professionals are fewer than needed, and many families are spending beyond their capacity. If 2026 advances with scattered reforms, medical inflation and service gaps will intensify pressure on households.

The country also has key advantages. A young population, growing digital networks, improving healthcare facilities, and experience with national programmes create an opportunity for progress. By focusing on prevention, expanding the workforce, making care more affordable, and ensuring fair access, 2026 can strengthen the healthcare system and ease the burden on families.

(By Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting, founder of ROPAN Healthcare, Global Health Strategist and UN advisor)

