2026 Needs A National Obesity Strategy: Doctor Explains Why Weight Is Now A Public Health Emergency

Obesity in India has increased abruptly over the past two decades but has received little public attention. The National Family Health Survey five, conducted between 2019 and 2021, found that nearly one in four adults is obese. This makes obesity, weight gain and all related health issues the biggest concern for Indians, especially going into 2026. The proportion of overweight and obese people varies across states, ranging from 8 percent to 50 percent. Men and women in both urban and rural areas are affected. A 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, found that 35 crore adults have abdominal obesity, 25 crore have general obesity, and 21 crore have high cholesterol.

In the past 15 years, the number of overweight and obese adults and children has doubled, and over the last 30 years, it has tripled. India has more than 14.4 million obese children, making it the second-highest in the world after China. The trend is seriously worrying and requires urgent, dedicated and consistent intervention on both micro and macro scales.

There Are Serious Health Risks

Being overweight increases an individual's risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep apnea, and certain cancers. The location of fat in the body affects health risks. Fat around the stomach, known as central or visceral obesity, is more dangerous than fat around the hips or thighs. Overweight children are more likely to develop metabolic problems, breathing difficulties, joint issues, and mental health challenges such as low self-esteem and depression. These problems often continue into adulthood and can have long-term effects on overall health.

Changes In Diet And Lifestyle Are Making People Fat

The problem has gotten worse because of changes in diet and daily activities. Living in cities and working in places where you sit all day make it less likely that you will be active. According to the World Health Organization, half of all Indians do not get enough exercise. People are eating more processed foods and fast foods that are high in calories and low in nutrients. India has gone from not having enough calories to having enough, but according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024, 55% of the population can't afford a healthy diet and almost 40% eat diets that don't have enough nutrients. Adults and children alike have a harder time keeping their weight under control because it's so easy to get ultra-processed foods, sugar, salt, and fat. The COVID-19 pandemic made things worse by making it harder to move around and get fresh food while also making people spend more time in front of screens.

Medical Choices for Extreme Obesity

Adults who are very overweight or have health problems related to their weight may need more than just lifestyle changes. Bariatric surgery is a safe and effective choice. If your body mass index (BMI) is over 32 and you have other health problems like type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, or joint disease, or if your BMI is over 35 and your obesity is very bad, you should have surgery. Surgery with the help of robots has made it safer and more accurate. Sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass are two examples of procedures that make the stomach smaller and change hormones that control hunger. This helps patients feel full faster and eat less.

Benefits That Have Been Shown To Last A Long Time

Studies show that bariatric surgery works for a long time. The ARMMS-T2D study followed patients for twelve years and found that they lost an average of twenty percent of their weight and kept it off. More than half were able to control their blood sugar with fewer or no medications. With robotic surgery, the cuts are smaller, there is less blood loss, recovery is faster, and most people can go home within three days. With the right diet and exercise, patients can keep their muscle mass, which helps them move around and have more energy. Surgery also helps with sleep apnea, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and high blood pressure. Patients say they sleep better, have more energy, and feel less pain.

Need for a National Plan

Being overweight affects more than personal health. It reduces productivity, makes everyday movement more difficult, and shortens life expectancy. It also puts additional strain on healthcare services. Prevention and treatment must go hand in hand. Policies should make it easier for people to be active, access nutritious food, and cut down on foods high in sugar, salt, and fat. Programs should help children maintain a healthy weight, and schools and communities should guide them in building good habits from an early age.

Rural and Urban Challenges

Obesity is on the rise in both cities and rural areas. More than 20% of rural women and 19% of rural men are now overweight or obese. Strategies must consider people's daily lives, access to food, and safe places for exercise. Awareness campaigns and interventions are effective only when they are tailored to local conditions.

Action Is Urgent

Obesity affects many parts of the body, raises the risk of chronic diseases, and lowers quality of life. Bariatric surgery is a safe and effective long-term option for people with severe obesity or related health problems. Prevention through healthy eating and regular physical activity must be promoted across the country. India needs a clear national obesity strategy that combines medical care, public health measures, and community programs. Tackling obesity is necessary to reduce chronic disease, improve overall health, and help people live better lives.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

